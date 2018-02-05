Omni Cable Promotes John Dean to Director of Marketing & E-Commerce

Omni Cable (West Chester, PA): John Dean was promoted to director of marketing and E-commerce. In his new position he will manage and lead Omni Cable’s Marketing & E-Commerce department. He joined Omni Cable in 2003 as IT manager, and was promoted to director of business innovation leading projects such as Omni Cable’s portal and e-commerce initiatives. “John has been an integral part of Omni Cable’s e-commerce and innovation initiatives for the past several years as well as new and existing product expansions,” said Greg Donato, Omni Cable’s COO. “We are excited to have John step in and lead our marketing and e-commerce team moving forward,” he added. Dean graduated from Drexel University in 2002 with a degree in information technology.