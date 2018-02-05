Menu
John_Dean_Omni_Cable1025
News>People

Omni Cable Promotes John Dean to Director of Marketing & E-Commerce

Omni Cable (West Chester, PA): John Dean  was promoted to director of marketing and E-commerce.  In his new position he will manage and lead Omni Cable’s Marketing & E-Commerce department. He  joined Omni Cable in 2003 as IT manager, and was promoted to director of business innovation leading projects such as Omni Cable’s portal and e-commerce initiatives. “John has been an integral part of Omni Cable’s e-commerce and innovation initiatives for the past several years as well as new and existing product expansions,” said Greg Donato, Omni Cable’s COO.  “We are excited to have John step in and lead our marketing and e-commerce team moving forward,” he added. Dean graduated from Drexel University in 2002 with a degree in information technology. 

 

TAGS: Pennsylvania
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Oldaker and Peach Promoted at Service Wire Co.
Jan 19, 2018
Cunnigham_Werner
Cunningham Named Director of Construction for Minnesota's Werner Electric
Jan 16, 2018
Graybar Names Bill Hoyt Vice President of Strategic Accounts
Jan 10, 2018
Paul_Alger_ULT_1025
Alger Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Regional Sales Manager
Jan 10, 2018