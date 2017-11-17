Pamela Erickson Joins Shat-R-Shield as VP of Sales and Marketing

Shat-R-Shield Inc. (Salisbury, NC): Pamela Erickson accepted the position of VP of sales and marketing. Formerly with NSi Industries, Erickson was the executive VP of marketing and business development providing marketing and product development leadership for a portfolio of 16 product categories, including LED lighting.

Erickson has worked in the electrical industry for over a decade for companies including Milbank Manufacturing and Affiliated Distributors. “Shat-R-Shield is a well-respected staple in the electrical industry; known for their safety-coated lamps,” she said in the press release. “As they continue to grow their specialty lighting side of the business, I knew this was a great opportunity to join an organization that’s evolving to meet customer needs with differentiated products. With so much potential and a team with the passion to grow, it’s an exciting time for Shat-R-Shield and for me personally.”

“Pam’s strengths and competencies center on business development, sales and marketing and product management,” Karen Clouse, president of Shat-R-Shield added in the release. “These strengths are exactly the areas where we need insightful leadership and focus. I’m proud and excited that Pam chose to come work for Shat-R-Shield as we continue to expand into the LED fixture market.”