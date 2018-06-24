Service Wire Announces New Hire and Promotion

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): Clifton Gibson (left in image above) has been promoted to the position of business development manager in the Culloden Sales office, working in the Central Region and Aaron Patten has joined the sales team in Culloden as a sales representative. Gibson has been with Service Wire for four years, most recently working as an inside sales representative. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University. Patten is working with customers and reps in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Virginia. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration for Ohio University.