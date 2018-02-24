Service Wire Co. Announces Sales Team Promotion & Hires

ServiceWire Co. (Culloden, WV): Tony Holderby (bottom) has been named business development manager for the Northeast Region. He has 22 years of experience at Service Wire as an account manager and has worked this market for 14 years. He began his career at Service Wire in distribution warehouse.

Ashley Hallett is now a sales representative in the Culloden, WV sales office. She will be working with the Northeast Territory in New Jersey, Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania and New York City and Long Island. She has over five years in account management experience. Ashley extensively trained in Service Wire products, capabilities and quality systems.

Darrin Smith (left) has joined the Phoenix sales team as a sales representative, with previous experience as an outside sales manager. Darrin will be working with the Northwest Territory including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Montana and northeast Nevada. He was previously an outside sales manager and has also been extensively trained in Service Wire products, capabilities and quality systems and has completed the bronze level of EPEC training.

In other news at Service Wire, celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, Lex Associates, Inc. is now representing Service Wire in New Jersey (north of I-95, excluding Trenton) and New York (south of I-84).