Service Wire’s Baldwin to Retire at Year-End

Baldwin has contributed in several perspectives: principal owner of a manufacturers’ rep firm; VP of sales of a distributor; manager of strategic accounts at Hubbell Lighting; and business development manager with Service Wire.

“We were very fortunate that Bruce elected to spend the last several years of his prolific industry career with Service Wire Company,” said Bruce Kesler, Service Wire’s regional sales manager.  “Bruce’s experience in all aspects of the industry gave him a unique perspective and insight to the market. He has served as a mentor to help grow and develop others in our organization, including his replacement Rodney Smith.” “Bruce's contributions to our company have laid the foundation of success in the upper Midwest markets that we will build on for many years to come," added Louis Weisberg, president of Service Wire.

Throughout his career, Baldwin has given back to the industry by being actively involved with the NAED for many years. He encourages others to do the same, by stating "The best and most enjoyable aspect of our industry are the people. Everyone is so willing to help you anyway they can. NAED is at the pinnacle of the support in the industry.

Baldwin lives near Cedarville, IL, with his wife, Christine. In his retirement he plans to travel, golf, sail his boat on Lake Michigan, work his "gentlemen's farm" and spend time with his family. He will also continue serving on boards and committees in his community.

