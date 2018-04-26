Menu
Barbara Humpton, Siemens USA
Siemens Names Barbara Humpton CEO for US

Humpton has been CEO of Siemens' Government Technologies since 2015.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich, Germany): Barbara Humpton has been appointed chief executive officer for the United States, effective June 1, 2018. Humpton is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc., an organization structured to help address U.S. policy in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms.

