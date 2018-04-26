Siemens Names Barbara Humpton CEO for US

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich, Germany): Barbara Humpton has been appointed chief executive officer for the United States, effective June 1, 2018. Humpton is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc., an organization structured to help address U.S. policy in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms.
