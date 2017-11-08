Vernerey Named to Executive VP Post at Acuity Technology Group

Acuity Brands, Inc. (Atlanta, GA): Laurent Vernerey was recently appointed executive VP of the company and president of the recently formed Acuity Technology Group (ATG). He was most recently president and CEO of Schneider Electric's North American Operations, where he led the organization in its Industrial Internet effort, which focused on the challenges of urbanization, digitization and industrialization. Over his 30-year career with Schneider Electric, Vernerey held numerous senior leadership positions in key businesses across information services, distribution, administration, sales, purchasing, customer service and manufacturing.

Vernon Nagel, chairman, president, and CEO of Acuity Brands, said in the press release, "We are extremely excited to have Laurent join Acuity. Laurent's proven leadership capabilities and unique experience provides us the opportunity to accelerate the execution of our growth initiatives for ATG, which is comprised of our AtriusTM platform and software solutions as well as our intelligent components and controls businesses. The creation of ATG allows us to provide dedicated resources to focus on the market dynamics specific to smart lighting solutions, which includes the Internet of Things (IoT), and to also distinguish ATG's unique value propositions."