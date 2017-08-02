Yunker Joins Leviton Distribution Channel Sales Team

Leviton Manufacturing Co. (Melville, NY): Stephen J. Yunker has joined the company as a national account manager for Leviton’s Distribution Channel Sales Team. He will be reporting to Bill Cheetham, vice president of distribution sales.

Yunker brings his experience and engagement with large, complex national channel accounts to Leviton after 27 years in sales at Ideal Industries, the last 15 years as national accounts manager. In that role, Yunker handled sales with several major distributors and managed a wide-range of field activities. His background also includes field management experience with both direct field salespeople and manufacturer representative firms.

“Steve’s in-depth sales experience will be a welcome addition to Leviton’s sales team,” said William Marshall, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to having the opportunity to work with him as part of the Leviton family.”

Yunker received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Northern Illinois University and resides with his family in the Chicagoland area.