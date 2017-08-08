9 Days to Submit Your Best Solar Photos for DOE SunShot Contest

You still have time to submit your best photos of photovoltaic installations for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “Hit Me with Your Sunshot” contest. Deadline is Aug 17.

The Department of Energy’s SunShot Initiative is looking for the best solar energy technology photos from across the United States. The Hit Me with Your SunShot photo contest will award solar photographers with $2,500 in cash prizes, including a $500 grand prize, and the winning photographs will be featured on the Department of Energy’s webpage and in promotional materials.

Photos are being accepted in the following categories:

Solar Installers and Installation

Utility-Scale Projects

Solar + Storage

Solar Hardware and Power Electronics

Concentrating Solar Power

Community Solar

University Research

Solar and Weather

Watch a quick video on how to register for the contest and information on contest rules.