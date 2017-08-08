Menu
doe_Sunshot_contest
Green Market>Solar

9 Days to Submit Your Best Solar Photos for DOE SunShot Contest

You still have time to submit your best photos of photovoltaic installations for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “Hit Me with Your Sunshot” contest. Deadline is Aug 17. 

The Department of Energy’s SunShot Initiative is looking for the best solar energy technology photos from across the United States. The Hit Me with Your SunShot photo contest will award solar photographers with $2,500 in cash prizes, including a $500 grand prize, and the winning photographs will be featured on the Department of Energy’s webpage and in promotional materials.

Photos are being accepted in the following categories:

  • Solar Installers and Installation
  • Utility-Scale Projects
  • Solar + Storage
  • Solar Hardware and Power Electronics
  • Concentrating Solar Power
  • Community Solar
  • University Research
  • Solar and Weather

 Watch a quick video on how to register for the contest and information on contest rules.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solarcity_Resi_Rooftop_PV_Panels
Rooftop Solar Installations May Slow Down Big-Time
Jul 11, 2017
Solar_Tariff_Impact_GTM_Research
Solar Lobbying Group Says PV Panel Tariffs Could Decimate Solar
Jul 11, 2017
Florida Legislature Passes Solar Bill
May 08, 2017
AppledronevideoMatthewRoberts
Drone Video of Solar Panel Installation on Apple's New Headquarters
Apr 11, 2017