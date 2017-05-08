Menu
Green Market>Solar

Florida Legislature Passes Solar Bill

The Florida state legislature passed a bill earlier this month that reduces tax barriers for Floridians who want to go solar, while also ensuring proper consumer protections are in place. Senate Bill 90 has been sent to Governor Rick Scott for his approval. The measure implements Amendment 4 of 2016, which Florida citizens approved with 73% of the vote last August.

Tom Kimbis, executive vice president for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said in a press release, ““The Florida legislature took a historic step forward to expand solar across the state while recognizing Floridians’ desire for more choice over their energy options. And, importantly, the bill includes strong protections and increased transparency for consumers, helping ensure they fully understand solar transactions.”

More details on the bill

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
SEIAGTMResearchPVInstallations
SEIA says Growth in U.S. Solar Capacity during 3Q 2014 Hits 2nd Highest Level Ever
Dec 17, 2014
gettyimagessolar
PV Systems Beating Stock Index Funds As an Investment? You ‘Betcha Says SEIA
Jan 19, 2015
AppledronevideoMatthewRoberts
Drone Video of Solar Panel Installation on Apple's New Headquarters
Apr 11, 2017
Solar Accounts for One in 50 New U.S. Jobs
Solar Accounts for One in 50 New U.S. Jobs
Mar 02, 2017