Calpipe to Donate Percentage of Profits in September and October for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Calpipe Industries Inc., Rancho Dominguez, CA, will be donating a percentage of profits from all sales during the months of September and October, following the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Calpipe's contributions will be going to both The Houston Food Bank and Americares. This charitable initiative is called “Conduit For a Cause – Hurricane Relief.” The restoration of Houston, Florida, and the surrounding areas will undoubtedly be a long and strenuous effort, and Calpipe plans to do its best to provide both the materials and financial means to help get the many facilities and businesses, that have been damaged and/or shut down, up and running as soon as possible.

Founded in 1982, the Houston Food Bank is America’s largest food bank in distribution to its network of 600 hunger relief charities in 18 southeast Texas counties. Named top charity in Texas by Charity Navigator for financial performance and accountability, the Houston Food Bank provides 83 million nutritious meals to food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and other agencies,. For further details about Houston Food Bank visit www.houstonfoodbank.org.