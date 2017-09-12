Robroy Industries Contributes to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

In a joint statement, Steve Voelzke, president of Robroy Conduit; and Jeff Seagle, president of Robroy Enclosures, have announced said:

"The business units of Robroy Industries are actively supporting relief efforts to help those in need following the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey. Specifically, we are reaching out individually to our constituents in areas hardest hit by the storm. Our commitment is to learn how they were adversely affected by this natural disaster and to extend our support directly in response to their specific needs. As an organization with facilities in Texas and extensive business throughout the Gulf Coast region, we are dedicated to extending a helping hand to our many friends throughout the region."

Rob McIlroy, president of Robroy Industries added:

"Robroy Corporate will also be making a significant contribution to the American Red Cross to assist in immediate and direct relief efforts to those who were in the path of Hurricane Harvey. As part of a 112-year-old company, each of us at Robroy Industries is aware of the many uncontrollable events that, over the years, can negatively impact both businesses and individual lives. Only by working together and helping each other can such occurrences be overcome, a path to recovery found, and a return to health and prosperity achieved."