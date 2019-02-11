Murphy Named VP of Vendor Relations at Border States

Border States Electric (BSE) (Fargo, ND): Geoff Murphy has been named VP of vendor relations at Border States Electric and will lead strategic vendor relationships as a primary contact to ensure growth and profitability initiatives are executed consistently across the company's three core markets – Construction, Industrial and Utility. He also is responsible for the company’s Affiliated Distributor (AD) relationship and the associated strategies that benefit our valued vendors and customers.

Murphy has more than 20 years senior level experience in the electrical, lighting and datacom industry. He served Philips Lighting as director of distributor sales in 2012 managing the AD and IMARK relationships and served on the NAED CAP Council during that time. In 2015, Murphy was named president/CEO of Auburn Armature Incorporated (AAI) in western New York. While at AAI, He led the reorganization initiatives, due diligence process and ultimate sale of the entity.

He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a degree in communications. He also holds certificates in strategic finance from Harvard Business School of Executive Education and sales management strategies from the University of Michigan Business School. He currently resides in Rochester, NY.