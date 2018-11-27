NSi Industries Appoints David Jackson as Inside Sales Rep

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): David Jackson joined the company as an inside sales rep. Jackson brings more than 20 years of experience in various roles including inside sales, account management and outside sales and will responsible for developing and growing the business. Prior to joining NSi, Jackson held account management and sales positions for Grainger, GE and Eclipse Tools. Most recently he was an outside sales representative for Sparks Belting where he was responsible for growing market share and revenues in North Carolina and South Carolina. Jackson received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He will be based at NSi’s corporate headquarters.