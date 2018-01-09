Menu
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

Circuit Breaker Sales Acquires Berthold Electric Power Services

As part of its ongoing expansion, Circuit Breaker Sales has acquired Berthold Electric Power Services from Gus Berthold Electric Co.

Circuit Breaker Sales Co., Inc. (CBS), Gainesville, TX, a specialist in the sales and service of low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers and other power distribution equipment, has acquired Berthold Electric Power Services (BEPS), the service division of Gus Berthold Electric Co. Serving the Midwest from its modern, fully equipped centers in Chicago and St. Louis, BEPS specializes in quality maintenance, repair, remanufacturing, and testing of low- and medium-voltage switchgear and circuit breakers. The company also provides on-site preventive maintenance and emergency on-call services. From its extensive inventory, BEPS offers new, surplus, obsolete, and remanufactured circuit breakers and other power distribution equipment. Renewal parts are a specialty of BEPS.

 Although now part of Circuit Breaker Sales, BEPS will continue to operate as Berthold Electric Power Services at its two existing locations and will maintain current management and personnel. The acquisition of BEPS brings the number of CBS locations in North America to five, including its headquarters in Gainesville, TX, plus Lakeland, FL, and Crown Point, IN.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
kichler.jpg
Masco Corp. Buys Kichler Lighting
Jan 08, 2018
utility_tower_1025
Hubbell to Acquire Aclara in $1.1 Billion Deal to Boost Smart Grid Business
Dec 26, 2017
3M fiber optic cable
3M Sells Off Communication Cables Business to Corning
Dec 11, 2017
Seattle_map
Winsupply Acquires Tacoma Electric Supply
Dec 06, 2017