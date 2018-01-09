Circuit Breaker Sales Acquires Berthold Electric Power Services

Circuit Breaker Sales Co., Inc. (CBS), Gainesville, TX, a specialist in the sales and service of low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers and other power distribution equipment, has acquired Berthold Electric Power Services (BEPS), the service division of Gus Berthold Electric Co. Serving the Midwest from its modern, fully equipped centers in Chicago and St. Louis, BEPS specializes in quality maintenance, repair, remanufacturing, and testing of low- and medium-voltage switchgear and circuit breakers. The company also provides on-site preventive maintenance and emergency on-call services. From its extensive inventory, BEPS offers new, surplus, obsolete, and remanufactured circuit breakers and other power distribution equipment. Renewal parts are a specialty of BEPS.

Although now part of Circuit Breaker Sales, BEPS will continue to operate as Berthold Electric Power Services at its two existing locations and will maintain current management and personnel. The acquisition of BEPS brings the number of CBS locations in North America to five, including its headquarters in Gainesville, TX, plus Lakeland, FL, and Crown Point, IN.