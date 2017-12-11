Menu
milwaukee_new_plant
News

Milwaukee Tool to Invest $33.4 Million in Three New Mississippi Locations, Move to Create 600+ New Jobs

Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs. The expansions are planned for the company’s sites in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.

Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs. The expansions are planned for the company’s sites in Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch. The company will create the additional jobs at all three of its Mississippi facilities over the next four years to accommodate cordless power tool manufacturing, accessory manufacturing and additional distribution capacity. 

“Milwaukee Tool is dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in the United States,” said Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman in a press release. “We currently employ over 3,500 people in the USA, more than 1,600 of which are in Mississippi. We are deeply committed to investing in our people as we continue to deliver disruptive innovation and the highest quality products for our users and distribution partners.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building renovations and site improvements at Milwaukee Tool’s Jackson and Olive Branch locations. MDA is providing assistance for public infrastructure improvements at the Greenwood location. The city of Greenwood is receiving a loan through MDA for the purchase of an existing building and parking lot improvements.

“This is Milwaukee Tool’s fourth expansion in Mississippi since 2012,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The company’s success demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting our corporate partners through dedicated teamwork and providing a business environment that enables companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Amazon warehouse
Study Finds Amazon Business Driving Distributor Investment but Not Taking Much Share
Oct 25, 2017
Jeff Bezos, Amazon logo
Amazon Business Launches Business Prime Shipping
Oct 25, 2017
AD Member Sales up 10% in First Half of 2017
Aug 02, 2017
Ideal Networks Expands into Australia
Jun 14, 2017