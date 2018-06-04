Menu
JD Martin Co. Joins Forces with the Schell Co. in Louisiana

JD Martin Co. and The Schell Co. have much in common, including continuing agency operations for over 60 years.

The JD Martin Co., Houston, Texas, recently announced a strategic partnership with The Schell Co., joining forces in the Louisiana and Mississippi region. Operations started June 1 under the Schell Martin Company LLC of Louisiana name. Craig Schell will continue to be the president of the operations in the Louisiana and Mississippi region.

 “All of us at JD Martin are really excited to begin our operations in Louisiana with Craig and his team,” said Greg Baker, president of JD Martin, in the press release. “We will be hiring all of the Schell Co. employees and we will be adding employees there to support the growing business in the region”

Craig Schell, president of The Schell Co. said in the release, “I am pleased and honored to be joining the JD Martin team lead by Jim Carr and Greg Baker. JD Martin has demonstrated a long-time commitment to their employees, manufacturers and customers. Working together, I think we can bring more value to all of our stakeholders and continue to grow for many years to come.”

There will be no changes to The JD Martin and it will continue its current agency operations in Texas and Oklahoma.

