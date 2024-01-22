NEMRA Appoints New Members to Board and NMG Group

The National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) announced the appointment of three officers to its board of directors and four executive committee members to the NEMRA Manufacturers Group (NMG).

Effective Feb. 5, new appointments to NEMRA's board of directors include T. Derek Schouten, iPro Martin, Wheat Ridge, CO; Matt Santilli, Arthur A. Boyle Co., Indianapolis, IN; and Mike Hodges, Adanac Sales, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

New appointments to the NMG Executive Committee include Brock Klein, director of sales and marketing, Electri-Flex Co.; Deni Miller, business line operations leader -Electrification Business Area, ABB; John Hargis, VP Distribution Sales US, Mersen; and Stephen Reynolds, director, Strategic Accounts - North America, Hammond Power Solutions.