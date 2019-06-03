Arlington's Joe Carroll: Ready to Hit the Road in High Style

Joe Carroll, Midwest regional sales manager for Arlington Industries, will be retiring on July 31. Joe is one of the true gentlemen in the electrical market and we wish him well and thank him for his service to the industry, and to the United States during his years in Vietnam.

If you know Joe, you know that he is a sports car enthusiast. Above is a photo of Joe with his new ride – a Jag F-Type. Talk about a sweet car. Here’s a letter from Joe on his retirement and his travel plans for the next few years:

“I will be retiring soon after 50 years in the workplace, beginning with a tour in Vietnam in 1969-70 in the U.S. Army to the present. I have spent 40 years in the electrical industry and finished with the best -- Arlington Industries. I have had the privilege to work and socialize with the greatest people a man can know. I will miss you all.

“My travels in the next few years will take me to most stops east of the Mississippi River from Florida to Maine, west to Minnesota, and south through the Midwest back home to Florida. I hope to run into as many of you as possible in the upcoming years in my retirement.

“The Jag F-Type is gassed up and ready to fly. It has been a great run!”