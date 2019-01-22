Bailey Joins Turtle & Hughes as New York Regional Credit Manager

Turtle & Hughes (Linden, NJ): Jim Bailey has joined the Linden corporate headquarters office of Turtle & Hughes as regional credit manager responsible for the company’s large New York region. Before joining the company, Bailey worked for one year as finance manager at the largest non-union plumbing contractor in New York. Prior to that, he served for 20 years at Ferguson Enterprises, a global distribution company. He started in their Las Vegas, NV, branch as a credit manager immediately after receiving his graduate degree. In 2013, after serving in various positions, he was named regional credit manager of the Northeast Region -- their largest region with $1.4 billion in annual revenues. In this position, Bailey managed eight credit departments and a staff of 32 credit associates. A resident of Howell, NJ, Bailey graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA. He is a Certified Credit Executive, completing an executive program at Dartmouth University.