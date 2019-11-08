Skip navigation
Menu
Kevin Grayson CMG.jpg
News>People

Kevin Grayson Joins Channel Marketing Group as VP

In this role, Grayson will focus on supporting lighting companies, while also providing sales management coaching.

Channel Marketing Group (Raleigh, NC): Kevin Grayson joins the company as VP, with a focus on supporting companies in the lighting industry as well as providing sales management coaching. He comes with over 30 years working for lighting manufacturers.

Grayson’s past experience includes roles at Cooper Lighting, Genlyte Group and more, along with starting two lighting agencies himself. In his career, he has worked with all elements of the sales channel and in the lighting industry, bringing that knowledge to Channel Marketing Group with him.  

“He will be able to help clients in the lighting space – manufacturers, distributors in accelerating their lighting business, as well as manufacturer reps in evaluating lines and developing lighting businesses as well as support lighting agencies,” said David Gordon, president, in the press release. He added that he has known Grayson for over 20 years and was always impressed with his work.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Universal_Robert Pickral.jpg
Universal Appoints Robert Pickral as Director of IoT
Nov 08, 2019
Ben Jamison.jpg
G&G Industrial Lighting Hires Ben Jamison as Director of Business Development
Nov 07, 2019
Schneider Electric Announces Leadership Change
Nov 07, 2019
Shavonna Warren_Focal Point_1000.jpg
Focal Point Expands Product Management Team
Nov 01, 2019