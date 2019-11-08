Kevin Grayson Joins Channel Marketing Group as VP

Channel Marketing Group (Raleigh, NC): Kevin Grayson joins the company as VP, with a focus on supporting companies in the lighting industry as well as providing sales management coaching. He comes with over 30 years working for lighting manufacturers.

Grayson’s past experience includes roles at Cooper Lighting, Genlyte Group and more, along with starting two lighting agencies himself. In his career, he has worked with all elements of the sales channel and in the lighting industry, bringing that knowledge to Channel Marketing Group with him.

“He will be able to help clients in the lighting space – manufacturers, distributors in accelerating their lighting business, as well as manufacturer reps in evaluating lines and developing lighting businesses as well as support lighting agencies,” said David Gordon, president, in the press release. He added that he has known Grayson for over 20 years and was always impressed with his work.