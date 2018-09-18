Syens Joins WAGO to Manage Electrical Splicing Connector Solutions

WAGO (Germantown, WI): Evan Syens joined the company to manage electrical splicing connector solutions. He is a Wisconsin native, born and raised in Friesland before attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he earned his BA in marketing.

After graduating, Syens spent three years with Werner Electric Supply as a corporate accounts manager, and then over four years at HellermannTyton. At HellermannTyton, he started in their marketing department, eventually moving to their product management department as an associate product manager, responsible for their routing, protection and electrical installation product lines.

“The splicing connector product line has seen sustained growth throughout the years and I’m excited to continue that growth by expanding into new markets and channels,” Syens said. “My goal is to bring continued visibility and growth to not only my product lines, but to all products and services WAGO has to offer."