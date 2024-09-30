  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    1. Webinars

    EDI Roundtable: The Strategic Impact of EDI on Modern Supply Chain Operations?

    Join industry leaders as they unveil the transformative impact of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) on modern supply chains, sharing insights on optimizing operations, enhancing data accuracy, and driving innovation in the electrical distribution sector.

    November 7, 2024
    3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT 

    Duration: 1 hour
    Already registered? Click here to log in. 

    Summary

    Discover how industry leaders are leveraging the power of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to transform modern supply chains in the electrical distribution sector. This executive roundtable brings together top experts to discuss the strategic role EDI plays in optimizing operations, enhancing data accuracy, and minimizing manual processes. Join us for an insightful session that explores how EDI is driving greater efficiency and innovation across the industry.

    Attendees of this webinar can expect to learn: 

    • The evolving role of EDI in modernizing supply chains and its impact on the electrical distribution industry. 
    • Best practices for streamlining operations using EDI to reduce manual processes and improve efficiency. 
    • How to improve data accuracy and integrity by leveraging EDI to enhance communication between manufacturers and distributors. 
    • Real-world examples of EDI-driven innovation and success stories from industry leaders. 
    • Strategies for overcoming common challenges in EDI implementation and integration. 
    • The future of EDI and its potential to shape next-generation supply chain automation. 
    • Insights from top executives and industry experts on how EDI is driving digital transformation across the electrical sector. 

    Speakers

    Mike Wentz VP of Sales and Marketing IDEA

    Mike Wentz 
    VP of Sales and Marketing  
    IDEA

    Mike has nearly 40 years of experience in the electrical industry and currently serves as the VP of Sales and Marketing at IDEA. During his time with IDEA, he has grown the client base significantly, facilitated industry advisory groups, and successfully rebranded IDEA’s products.  

    Tom Guzik Director, Digital Integration Services IDEA

    Tom Guzik 
    Director, Digital Integration Services 
    IDEA 

    Tom has nearly 30 years of experience working with electronic data interchange (EDI), 20 of which have been in the electrical industry. Tom has been with IDEA for 18 years and has been a key architect in shaping IDEA's B2B integration strategy, skillfully managing EDI operations with dedication and expertise. Prior to joining IDEA, he also worked with SAP systems, inventory control, logistics and warehousing, and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI). 

    Ann Sadlowski SAP EAI Functional Consultant Siemens

    Ann Sadlowski 
    SAP EAI Functional Consultant 
    Siemens     

    Ann Sadlowski has been with Siemens for almost 29 years and currently serves as an SAP EAI Functional Consultant. She is an EDI specialist, responsible for ensuring successful EDI implementations and trouble-shooting complex EDI problems. 

    Phil Hale CIO/CTO Elliott Electric Supply

    Phil Hale 
    CIO/CTO 
    Elliott Electric Supply     

    Phil Hale has had a 37+ year career with Elliott Electric Supply and is currently serving as Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Hale is responsible for the company’s software development, hardware, networking, B2B and B2C eCommerce, business intelligence, and documentation of processes and systems. 

    Scott Bausch SVP, Revenue Operations & Strategic Accounts Legrand NA

    Scott Bausch 
    SVP, Revenue Operations & Strategic Accounts 
    Legrand NA     
     
    Scott Bausch started with Legrand in 2004 and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Revenue Operations & Strategic Accounts. Bausch earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College and his MBA from Franklin University.

    Sponsored by:

    idea_logo_blue_8

