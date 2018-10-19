Menu
wind-turbine-doe-truck1024.jpg
Green Market>Wind

10 States Now Get More than 20% of Power from Wind and Solar

During some months in 2017, wind accounted for more than 50% of in-state electricity generation in Iowa and Kansas, according to EIA.

Wind and solar electric generation, including small-scale solar photovoltaics, reached or exceeded 20% of total generation in 10 states in 2017, according to a recent post in Electric Power Monthly, published by the federal government’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (IA). The report said, “During some months in 2017, wind accounted for more than 50% of in-state electricity generation in Iowa and Kansas, and solar accounted for more than 20% of in-state electricity generation in California. Total annual generation from wind and solar in the United States in 2017 reached 8% for the year and peaked at 11% in April of that year.”


Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AWEA_offshore wind
U.S. Offshore Wind Development Gets Boost from DOE
Oct 19, 2018
DeepWater_Wind1024
Danish Wind Power Company Buys its Way Into U.S. Market
Oct 08, 2018
wind-turbine-doe-truck1024.jpg
DOE Reports Distributed Wind Capacity Has Surpassed 1 GW
Sep 02, 2018
Block_Island_Wind_Farm
Will We See Wind Farms on the Gulf of Mexico?
Jul 23, 2018