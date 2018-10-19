10 States Now Get More than 20% of Power from Wind and Solar

Wind and solar electric generation, including small-scale solar photovoltaics, reached or exceeded 20% of total generation in 10 states in 2017, according to a recent post in Electric Power Monthly, published by the federal government’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (IA). The report said, “During some months in 2017, wind accounted for more than 50% of in-state electricity generation in Iowa and Kansas, and solar accounted for more than 20% of in-state electricity generation in California. Total annual generation from wind and solar in the United States in 2017 reached 8% for the year and peaked at 11% in April of that year.”





