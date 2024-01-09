GE Wind Business Lands Order for 674 Turbines for New Mexico Wind Farm

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business today announced a new equipment and long-term services deal with Pattern Energy to supply 674 3.6-154 wind turbines that will provide more than 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of power at the SunZia Wind project in New Mexico. SunZia Wind is expected to be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere at over 3.5 GW total project size.



The order, which was received in the fourth quarter of 2023, is the largest single onshore wind turbine order ever received by GE Vernova, both in terms of quantity of turbines and gigawatts of power generation, upon completion. Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, said in the press release, “We are pleased to support Pattern Energy on this monumental project that reinforces the key role wind power has in delivering renewable energy to meet the growing demand for power in the Western U.S. and in accelerating the energy transition. The project is a great example of how the policy certainty created by the IRA is helping to drive significant investments in the U.S. wind power market.”



The GE 3.6-154 wind turbine, with a rotor sweep of approximately 505 feet, is designed specifically for the U.S. market. The project will be supplied through GE Vernova’s nacelle facility in Pensacola, FL, as well as tower manufacturing facilities in Belen, NM; Pueblo, CO; and Amarillo, TX reinforcing GE Vernova’s focus on taking full advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to revitalize and enhance American manufacturing. GE Vernova announced in May of 2023 that it plans to invest $50 million and add 200 additional union jobs as part of creating a new manufacturing assembly line for its Onshore Wind business in Schenectady, NY, and announced that the first turbine was produced by that facility in November of 2023.