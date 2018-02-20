AD Members Gather to Discuss Digital Future

Distributor buying group AD hosted its second annual eCommerce Summit at the Westin in Denver, CO, Feb. 7-9. Over 250 AD Independent Distributors from six industries and three countries joined their peers to discuss strategy, objectives, and tactics for independent distributors looking to win in an evolving digital world, the group said in a release. The event included one-on-one coaching sessions, sharing best practices, platform-focused networking, member-led panels and keynote speeches