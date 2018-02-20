Menu
North Coast Electric, AD eCommerce Summit, 2018 Photo courtesy of AD
AD presented North Coast Electric Co. with the AD Electrical eCommerce Member of the Year at the buying group’s eCommerce Summit. Gathered for the award were (left to right) Kim Connor, Sr. Manager, eSolutions Content, AD; Les Johnson, SVP/CIO, North Coast Electric Co.; Ed Crawford, President, Electrical Divisions, AD; Chris Carter, Director of Product Services, North Coast Electric Co.; and Caroline Ernst, VP, eCommerce Solutions, AD.
News>Bulletin Board

AD Members Gather to Discuss Digital Future

Over 250 AD Independent Distributors from six industries and three countries joined their peers to discuss strategy, objectives, and tactics for independent distributors looking to win in an evolving digital world

Distributor buying group AD hosted its second annual eCommerce Summit at the Westin in Denver, CO, Feb. 7-9. Over 250 AD Independent Distributors from six industries and three countries joined their peers to discuss strategy, objectives, and tactics for independent distributors looking to win in an evolving digital world, the group said in a release. The event included one-on-one coaching sessions, sharing best practices, platform-focused networking, member-led panels and keynote speeches

