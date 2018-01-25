Connected Lighting 101

The earliest version of “smart lighting” offered little more than sophisticated on/off and dimming control in a market dominated by companies like Lutron, Leviton, Legrand and a few others. The lighting market has evolved to the point where if a facility upgrades its lighting to LED, adding sophisticated controls after the LED installation only generates marginal incremental energy savings. Once LEDs save 70% of the energy consumed by the lamps they replaced, the ROI on investing