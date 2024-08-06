  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Legrand's Brian Di Bella on New Market Opportunities

    Aug. 6, 2024
    Legrand's Brian Di Bella on why the future looks bright for the electrical market.
    Welcome to Electrical Wholesaling’s latest Executive Insights podcast. Our guest is Brian Di Bella, the president and CEO of Legrand’s North & Central America business. We are delighted to get on his busy schedule to discuss what he sees as some terrific growth opportunities for Legrand, its distributors and end users installing these products.

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief

    Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Electrical Marketing newsletter.

    Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

    He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

    While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

