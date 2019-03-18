A National Signing Day for Trades

In a move to celebrate high school seniors pursuing careers in the skilled trades, training association SkillsUSA and tool manufacturer Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, Ill., are declaring National Signing Day on May 8. This year’s celebration will be the first ever national event to applaud thousands of high school seniors who are entering a career in residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC or plumbing.

On National Signing Day, high school seniors will be recognized by their school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family and friends for making the decision to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand that continues to face an immense labor shortage, said a release. In a style similar to “National Signing Day” events for high school student athletes, seniors will be applauded as they announce their career plans, and will sign “letters of intent” for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Tradespeople and others across the nation can participate in this special day and share their thoughts of encouragement as title sponsor Klein Tools will host live look-ins on the company’s Facebook page from schools across the country throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to partner with SkillsUSA on this first-ever national program saluting high school seniors excited to start their career in the skilled trades. SkillsUSA predicts that by 2025 there will be 3.4 million new manufacturing jobs available. Right now, six out of 10 open skilled production positions are unfilled due to the shortage of workers,” says Klein Tools Co-President Mark Klein. “Klein Tools is committed to strengthening the skilled workforce. By empowering the next generation of workers to enter the trades, we can help close the skills gap, while presenting robust career opportunities for young workers who enjoy challenging work that offers stability and long-term benefits.”

Participating students will receive a Klein Tools signing kit, which includes a hat, t-shirt, and a pair of Klein Tools pliers. Students will also have the opportunity to purchase a full Klein Tools starter set at a discounted price, thanks to The Home Depot.

More information can be found at: www.kleintools.com/nsd.