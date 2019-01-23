Menu
Dole Bessemer City packaging plant with fresh lighting Courtesy of LEDtronics
New Light Shines on Fresh Salad Packaging Plant

The retrofit project doubled illumination on the plant floor while cutting lighting energy consumption in half.

A recent conversion to LED lighting at Dole Food Co.’s mammoth salad-packaging plant in Bessemer City, NC, provided workers for the world’s largest producer and marketer of fresh fruit and vegetables with better lighting to improve employee safety and energy efficiency. The retrofit project doubled illumination on the plant floor while cutting lighting energy consumption in half.

