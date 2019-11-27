Around the Circuit: Episode 2 – November 2019

Welcome to Episode 2 of "Around the Circuit," a podcast produced by Electrical Wholesaling magazine. In this episode, EW Content Director Jim Lucy discusses the 2020 Market Planning Guide, going in-depth on some of the biggest markets, from healthcare to data centers and touching on his time at the Dodge Construction Outlook held in Chicago in October. To check out more market planning information, visit the 202 Marketing Planning Guide online or head over to Electrical Marketing's website.

This episode was edited by Ellie Coggins, EW's associate content specialist.