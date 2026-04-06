Benchmark Your 1Q 2026 Results & Forecast for Next Quarter

All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Survey conducted by Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Vertical Research Partners.
April 6, 2026
Photo 124738049 / andrey popov / dreamstime.com
69d3f5ad0fa7f99c4639f48b Survey Photo 124738049 Andrey Popov Dreamstime

Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The 1Q 2026 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

Just click on this link to take the survey

 It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors.

Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

Thanks for your help on this survey! 

Regards,

 

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

 

 

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