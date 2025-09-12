Winsupply Adopts STACK Construction Technologies Cloud-Based Takeoff Solution

Winsupply, Dayton, OH, is now utilizing STACK Construction Technologies, a cloud-based takeoff solution to enabling standardized workflows, stronger collaboration and integration with its internal enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

According to the STACK Construction Technologies press release, Winsupply local companies historically relied on disconnected, outdated, on-premise preconstruction solutions, spreadsheets, or manual processes, causing significant inefficiencies. With STACK, it says Winsupply is now creating a centralized yet flexible environment where teams can work autonomously within their own local company location in STACK while benefiting from shared best practices, standardized items & assemblies, and takeoff templates.

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Onboarding through STACK’s Professional Services team

Full integration into Winsupply’s internally developed ERP via STACK’s Open API

Standardization of items, assemblies, and takeoff workflows across local companies

Leveraging STACK’s automation features like AutoCount, Smart Search, and cloud-based plan sharing to HVAC, waterworks, and other specialized divisions

Onsite STACK training and support

After a rollout at Denver Winwater, Winsupply saw the value in expansion to unify takeoff workflows. STACK says the Denver Winwater location has already doubled their quote output.

"At Winsupply, we’re always seeking technology partners that can support both our scale and our unique business model, said Chris Schrameck, Winsupply’s senior of Information Technology. “STACK’s mature, enterprise-grade API and multi-office capabilities allow us to unify our entire network under a single account while still preserving the independence and agility of each local company. This partnership equips our teams with powerful, standardized tools that strengthen collaboration, streamline workflows, and ultimately help us deliver even greater value to our customers."