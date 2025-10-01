Proton.ai Launches New Product Information Management (PIM) System

Proton, Cambridge, MA (www.proton.ai), the AI platform built for distributors, launched its early access waitlist for Proton PIM, a new product information management (PIM) system designed to solve one of distribution’s most expensive and pervasive challenges: bad product data.

“Most PIMs are just expensive empty databases,” said Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of Proton, in the press release. “They give you all these fancy workflows, but they don’t solve the hardest problem: actually getting good product data. Teams still spend 1-2 hours per SKU chasing down specs manually. Our AI does that work in minutes at a fraction of the cost, so teams can focus on reviewing and approving data instead of hunting for it.”

Distributors across all verticals face the same costly problem: teams spend 1–2 hours per SKU chasing manufacturer specs, fixing typos and standardizing attributes, only to see their catalogs deteriorate within months. NAED research shows the scale: poor product data costs electrical distributors $2.4 billion annually in productivity losses alone.



This issue isn’t limited to electrical; every distribution vertical that relies on accurate, complete and consistent product information feels the impact – especially on revenue. Products with missing specifications can’t be properly categorized or merchandised online. Inconsistent descriptions confuse buyers and frustrate sales teams. Missing attributes break website filters and drive customers to competitors.

Bad product data is not a data organization problem; it’s about getting the information in the first place, which traditional PIMs completely ignore. Proton PIM changes that by using AI agents to automatically scrape, collect and enrich product data based on manufacturer websites, spec sheets, PDFs and other sources. Distributors can run Proton as a standalone PIM or as a layer on top of an existing PIM.

With Proton PIM, distributors can: