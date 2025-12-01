Sonepar to Offer Real-time Shipment Tracking Across 570-Plus Branches with Innovo  

Sonepar, North Charleston, SC, is offering real-time shipment tracking and delivery scheduling with Innovo’s Deliver app throughout its U.S. network of more than 570 branches. Sonepar will also implement Innovo Route at all branches running routes with three or more trucks. According to the press release, this will allow it to offer customers predictability, transparency and control over their shipments through efficient delivery routes and minute-by-minute GPS-driven tracking of orders. In 2025 Sonepar has onboarded more than 1,300 customers on the solutions for a total of more than 4,000 customers across 5,000 delivery locations receiving shipment notifications.

“Electricians are in short supply, and labor contributes the highest costs to a contractor’s bottom line,” said Don Sarno, senior VP, Digital Enterprise Americas for Sonepar, in the press release. “It’s crucial to have skilled workers deployed to the right jobsite, with the material they need on hand so they can get the job done. Our customers know the exact time their shipment will arrive and can plan resources accordingly.”

Innovo’s Deliver and Route applications give Sonepar companies full traceability of material. Customers can choose a delivery window and receive GPS-driven notifications to see minute by minute where their shipment is and when it will arrive. Many branches also offer same-day delivery for orders placed by a certain time.

“We complete 60,000 routes per month across the U.S.,” said Dana Mouritzen, COO, Sonepar USA, in the release. “Our goal is for ten out of ten line items to arrive on time, every time, from the very first shipment. Delivery drivers have always been the face of our company to customers, and with the Deliver app, our drivers now have even more of the customer experience in the palm of their hand.”

Drivers receive an optimized route plan each day, capture signatures on their phone, and can easily close out their manifest at the end of their route. Sonepar has optimized 200,000 delivery routes since launching the app.

Robin Merrion, president Innovo, said in the press release, “We’ve been working with Sonepar companies for a decade, and their commitment to the best possible customer experience consistently pushes us to think how we can innovate to improve our products. Having a tight feedback loop with Sonepar’s customers helps us to build around their specific needs.”

Sonepar implements a full suite of Innovo applications and recently began beta testing of Stockroom Web, a solution developed in close collaboration with Sonepar to allow customers to manage inventory.