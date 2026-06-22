Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Your ERP Experience

When you need to be fast, accurate and responsive, even small inefficiencies can create costly downstream consequences.
Yet many electrical distributors still rely on disconnected systems and manual workflows. Customer data lives in one place, inventory in another and pricing somewhere else. Order management often depends on employees manually bridging those gaps. Over time, those silos cause friction that affects internal operations and customer satisfaction.
As AI becomes more integrated into technology, distributors have a big opportunity to rethink how employees interact with ERP systems and operational workflows. The biggest value is not simply automation for automation’s sake. Instead, they can reduce friction, simplify complex processes, and help employees work more efficiently.
The cost of disconnected systems
Most distributors are familiar with the operational challenges caused by disconnected systems because employees deal with them every day.
Teams manually re-key information between platforms, search across multiple systems for inventory availability, verify customer pricing and spend time navigating complex ERP workflows just to complete routine tasks.
These inefficiencies are often accepted as part of doing business, but the impact can be big:
· Increased labor costs
· Slow response times
· Avoidable errors
· Frustrated employees
At the same time, customers expect fast, accurate responses and seamless interactions regardless of channel.
The problem is that most ERP platforms were designed as transactional systems. Employees are expected to learn exact workflows, navigate multiple menus, memorize processes and know where information lives. The employee ends up working for the system rather than the system working for the employee. That becomes challenging in environments where order complexity, product variety, and customer expectations continue to grow.
AI’s potential to change the ERP experience
AI has the potential to change how employees interact with ERP systems. Instead of forcing users to navigate rigid workflows, AI can transform ERP platforms into more intuitive assistants or agents.
For example, rather than manually searching through multiple screens to locate information, a customer service rep could ask, “What did this customer last purchase?” or “Which substitute products are available?” An inside sales rep could generate an order by saying, “Create an order for these five products.”
This represents a significant change in usability. It reduces the learning curve associated with complex ERP systems while helping distributors maximize the value of their technology investments. The result: Employees spend less time trying to navigate systems and more time solving customer problems.
AI also introduces predictive capabilities that traditional ERP systems often lack. Instead of just processing transactions, AI-enabled systems can identify purchasing patterns, recommend complementary products, suggest alternatives based on inventory availability and help employees make faster decisions.
For distributors, that means operational workflows become not only more efficient, but also more proactive. Another great example is material matching. Electrical distributors frequently receive customer requests containing hundreds of line items with incomplete or inconsistent product information. In many cases, customers provide only descriptions without supplier part numbers or standardized identifiers.
Traditionally, employees manually search catalogs, verify supplier codes, match products and build quotes line-by-line. Depending on the size and complexity of the request, the process can consume hours or even days.
AI can reduce that burden by analyzing descriptions, automatically matching products and processing large datasets. Instead of spending days performing repetitive searches, employees can focus their attention on validating exceptions and reviewing edge cases.
The benefits are significant. Faster quote turnaround times improve responsiveness, reduce employee workload, and help distributors compete more effectively in time-sensitive sales environments.
Operational efficiency and customer experience
In electrical distribution, operational efficiency and customer experience are closely tied. Customers feel the impact of inefficient workflows through delayed responses, inaccurate information or inconsistent service.
At the same time, employees experience the frustration of repetitive manual tasks, complicated workflows, and disconnected systems that slow them down. AI can improve both.
For employees, AI reduces repetitive work, speeds up workflows and minimizes the frustration associated with navigating complex ERP systems. Employees can spend less time managing administrative tasks and more time focusing on customer relationships, problem-solving, and strategic work.
For customers, the benefits appear through faster order processing, more accurate recommendations, improved product availability visibility, and more responsive service. Over time, those improvements contribute to stronger customer retention and more efficient operations.
Start with quick wins
One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding AI adoption is that distributors need to pursue large-scale transformation initiatives. But many distributors can generate meaningful value with smaller, high-impact use cases.
The most successful AI initiatives often begin by identifying repetitive workflows and operational bottlenecks that consume significant employee time. From there, distributors can prioritize low-complexity use cases that quickly deliver results.
Good starting points include:
· Product and material matching
· Inventory recommendations
· Conversational ERP queries
· Customer purchase-history analysis
· Order summarization workflows
These build confidence, increase employee trust and establish momentum without requiring a complete overhaul. Successful AI adoption depends less on the technology itself and more on usability, trust and measurable value. In other words, employees need to see how AI helps them perform their jobs more effectively rather than viewing it as yet another layer of complexity.
After all, the electrical distribution industry has seen its share of technology buzzwords over the years, from big data to IoT. While many of those technologies delivered value in specific applications, AI feels different because it is becoming embedded directly into everyday business operations and has the potential to be deployed end to end.
The biggest opportunity is enabling employees to work faster, smarter and more effectively using systems that finally work with them instead of against them.
Keith Fatula, VP of Solutions Engineering at DataXstream, has been in the software industry for over 30-plus years, with deep experience across distribution, retail, manufacturing and consumer products. He spent a decade at SAP and has spent the past 20 years focused on customer experience solutions. He brings a unique blend of industry insight and enterprise software expertise to every engagement.