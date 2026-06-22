Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Your ERP Experience

AI’s potential to change the ERP experience

AI has the potential to change how employees interact with ERP systems. Instead of forcing users to navigate rigid workflows, AI can transform ERP platforms into more intuitive assistants or agents.

For example, rather than manually searching through multiple screens to locate information, a customer service rep could ask, “What did this customer last purchase?” or “Which substitute products are available?” An inside sales rep could generate an order by saying, “Create an order for these five products.”

This represents a significant change in usability. It reduces the learning curve associated with complex ERP systems while helping distributors maximize the value of their technology investments. The result: Employees spend less time trying to navigate systems and more time solving customer problems.

AI also introduces predictive capabilities that traditional ERP systems often lack. Instead of just processing transactions, AI-enabled systems can identify purchasing patterns, recommend complementary products, suggest alternatives based on inventory availability and help employees make faster decisions.

For distributors, that means operational workflows become not only more efficient, but also more proactive. Another great example is material matching. Electrical distributors frequently receive customer requests containing hundreds of line items with incomplete or inconsistent product information. In many cases, customers provide only descriptions without supplier part numbers or standardized identifiers.

Traditionally, employees manually search catalogs, verify supplier codes, match products and build quotes line-by-line. Depending on the size and complexity of the request, the process can consume hours or even days.

AI can reduce that burden by analyzing descriptions, automatically matching products and processing large datasets. Instead of spending days performing repetitive searches, employees can focus their attention on validating exceptions and reviewing edge cases.

The benefits are significant. Faster quote turnaround times improve responsiveness, reduce employee workload, and help distributors compete more effectively in time-sensitive sales environments.

Operational efficiency and customer experience

In electrical distribution, operational efficiency and customer experience are closely tied. Customers feel the impact of inefficient workflows through delayed responses, inaccurate information or inconsistent service.

At the same time, employees experience the frustration of repetitive manual tasks, complicated workflows, and disconnected systems that slow them down. AI can improve both.

For employees, AI reduces repetitive work, speeds up workflows and minimizes the frustration associated with navigating complex ERP systems. Employees can spend less time managing administrative tasks and more time focusing on customer relationships, problem-solving, and strategic work.

For customers, the benefits appear through faster order processing, more accurate recommendations, improved product availability visibility, and more responsive service. Over time, those improvements contribute to stronger customer retention and more efficient operations.

Start with quick wins

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding AI adoption is that distributors need to pursue large-scale transformation initiatives. But many distributors can generate meaningful value with smaller, high-impact use cases.

The most successful AI initiatives often begin by identifying repetitive workflows and operational bottlenecks that consume significant employee time. From there, distributors can prioritize low-complexity use cases that quickly deliver results.

Good starting points include:

· Product and material matching

· Inventory recommendations

· Conversational ERP queries

· Customer purchase-history analysis

· Order summarization workflows

These build confidence, increase employee trust and establish momentum without requiring a complete overhaul. Successful AI adoption depends less on the technology itself and more on usability, trust and measurable value. In other words, employees need to see how AI helps them perform their jobs more effectively rather than viewing it as yet another layer of complexity.

After all, the electrical distribution industry has seen its share of technology buzzwords over the years, from big data to IoT. While many of those technologies delivered value in specific applications, AI feels different because it is becoming embedded directly into everyday business operations and has the potential to be deployed end to end.

The biggest opportunity is enabling employees to work faster, smarter and more effectively using systems that finally work with them instead of against them.

Keith Fatula, VP of Solutions Engineering at DataXstream, has been in the software industry for over 30-plus years, with deep experience across distribution, retail, manufacturing and consumer products. He spent a decade at SAP and has spent the past 20 years focused on customer experience solutions. He brings a unique blend of industry insight and enterprise software expertise to every engagement.