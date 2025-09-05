About the Author

Brian Gardner, the founder of SalesProcess360, is the author of “CEO for CRM: Your Roadmap for CRM Success,” the follow-up to his first book, “ROI from CRM: It’s About Sales Process, Not Just Technology.” Brian served as a sales manager for a major regional industrial distribution rep company for 15 years before building Selltis, an industrial sales team CRM solution with roots in process improvement. He took his passion for sales process improvement to the speaking and coaching world with SalesProcess360. He is also a frequent guest speaker on CRM at Texas A&M University and the LSU Professional Sales Institute. Reach him at [email protected].