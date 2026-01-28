IDEA Sets Date for eBiz 2026

eBiz 2026 will be held Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 in Denver, CO. IDEA says on its website that the three-day event will feature “presentations from industry leaders sharing their visions for the future, roundtable discussions with top executives from various sectors and interactive breakout sessions led by IDEA Connector and Exchange product experts, complete with Q&A opportunities.”

More details and registration coming soon. Bookmark the eBiz 2026 website and check back often for updates. Click on the video above to hear impressions about the IDEA eBiz conference from several members of the electrical market's e-biz community.