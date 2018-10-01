When selecting a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for your distribution business, you want a solution that fits the needs of your industry and can adapt to your unique and growing business. Finding the perfect fit is challenging—this Epicor white paper details four critical steps distributors should follow when evaluating enterprise software to simplify the process.

Read this white paper and learn the importance of how to:

Find the best out-of-the-box fit

Make sure it can be easily personalized and adapted

Ensure it will integrate with your other systems

Confirm it has a clear upgrade path

