2025's Largest Markets for Single-Family Building Permits

Available from the U.S. Census Bureau on the MSA, state and national level, building permits are a leading indicator of future residential construction because homebuilders typically don’t invest in a permit until they are serious about breaking ground.
Permit data is also an early indicator of future nonresidential construction in a local market, because once residential developments go in, the constructions of stores, light commercial and other projects typically follows.
Source. Click here to see U.S. Census Dept. monthly and annual building permit data.
