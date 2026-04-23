It's Survey Time for Electrical Wholesaling's 2026 Top 100 Listing!

Interested in your electrical supply house being ranked along with the largest distributors in the market in Electrical Wholesaling's annual Top 100 ranking? This survey will take less than five minutes to fill out.
April 23, 2026
2 min read
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Electrical Wholesaling 2026 Top 100

Hello, 

Electrical Wholesaling is once again collecting data for its annual ranking of the Top 100 electrical distributors, which will be posted at www.ewweb.com in June.  This survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Please respond by Thursday, May 7.

To start the survey, go to the bottom of this page below my name and title where it says "Company Name," fill that in and click on "Next."

We rank electrical distributors in our Top 100 list primarily on dollar sales, and most respondents provide us with their company’s sales data. If you want your company ranked but do not want your sales published, simply click on the box marked "Confidential” above the sales figure, and we will use the data to rank your company but won’t publish the sales figure.

The editors of Electrical Wholesaling hope to see your company listed in this year’s Top 100. If you have any questions, contact Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, via e-mail at [email protected] or at (913) 461-7679. We sent out the survey on April 22, and if you already filled it out, there's no need to fill it out again.

To start the survey, go to the bottom of this page below my name and title where it says "Company Name," fill that in and click on "Next."


Thank you! 

Jim Lucy
Editor-in-Chief
Electrical Wholesaling

About the Author

Jim Lucy
Email

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

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