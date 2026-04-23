It's Survey Time for Electrical Wholesaling's 2026 Top 100 Listing!

Hello,

Electrical Wholesaling is once again collecting data for its annual ranking of the Top 100 electrical distributors, which will be posted at www.ewweb.com in June. This survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Please respond by Thursday, May 7.

To start the survey, go to the bottom of this page below my name and title where it says "Company Name," fill that in and click on "Next."



We rank electrical distributors in our Top 100 list primarily on dollar sales, and most respondents provide us with their company’s sales data. If you want your company ranked but do not want your sales published, simply click on the box marked "Confidential” above the sales figure, and we will use the data to rank your company but won’t publish the sales figure.



The editors of Electrical Wholesaling hope to see your company listed in this year’s Top 100. If you have any questions, contact Jim Lucy, Editor-in-Chief, via e-mail at [email protected] or at (913) 461-7679. We sent out the survey on April 22, and if you already filled it out, there's no need to fill it out again.

To start the survey, go to the bottom of this page below my name and title where it says "Company Name," fill that in and click on "Next."



Thank you!



Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling