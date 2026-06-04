Electrical Wholesaling's 2026 Top 100 Ranking

2026 TOP 100 ANALYSIS
Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Top 100 electrical distributors remain quite bullish on their 2026 sales prospects despite economic uncertainty in the overall economy because of the war in Iran, the related spike in inflation, a still-slumbering residential market and sluggish new office construction in many metros.
Despite these concerns, the average 2025 revenue increase for the 70-plus distributors who provided sales data was +9.3%. Approximately the same number of distributor respondents provided 2026 revenue forecasts, and on average they were expecting a +9.5% increase. Even if you factor in a +2% to +3% boost from inflation, it still puts 2025 sales performance and Top 100 2026 revenue forecasts smack dab in the middle of the industry’s historical annual growth range of +4% to +8%.
Thirteen Top 100 respondents enjoyed 2025 sales performance of better than +20%, led by Eckart Supply, Corydon, IN (+55%); Lonestar Electric Supply (+42%); Access Electric Supply, Kent, WA (+40.4%); Teche Electric Co., Menomonee Falls, WI (+39%); IEWC, New Berlin, WI (+30%); and Gross Electric Supply, Toledo, OH (+30%).
Several of these companies were expecting stellar sales years again in 2026, and in some cases see revenues growing as good as or better than last year. Chad Coffman, COO, Eckart Supply, expects to match his company’s 2025 +55% increase in 2026, and said growth last year was supported by opening four locations and “infrastructure build-out.”
Brian Raegen, president of Access Electric Supply, expects his company to top 2025 growth with a +45% increase in sales. He says his company’s +40.2% growth last year was driven by “a continued focus on strengthening relationships with existing customers while expanding into new accounts.”
“We also invested in developing our team, ensuring they were equipped to support complex electrical distribution challenges, he said. “By leaning into our technical expertise, we were able to position ourselves as a trusted partner, not just a supplier. At Access Electric Supply, our mindset of, ‘We can do that — together,’ continues to resonate, allowing us to solve problems collaboratively and grow alongside our customers.”
Jackson Electric Supply, Jacksonville, FL, has been one of the fastest-growing Top 100 distributors in recent years, and that growth is on track for 2026, as Larry Swink, the company’s president and CEO, expects +27% revenue growth in 2026 after enjoying +29% growth in 2025.
Trophy jobs
“Jackson increased market share with existing customers,” said Swink. “Market growth was steady with great projects. However, there were not any windfall projects or out of the ordinary opportunities in 2025. We simply gained ground at our larger customers and are becoming the preferred supplier, especially with large lighting and gear orders.”
Swink says Jacksonville’s $1.4-billion “Stadium of the Future” development now being built by the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars is the largest project now underway in the city and that it provided the company with the “single largest switchgear order in its history. “We are involved in several large projects nationally as well that are similar in size and scope,” he said.
Data centers were by far the most common large construction projects mentioned by Top 100 execs. But they appear to be spreading into new states like Pennsylvania that had previously not seen comparatively as much activity as states like Virginia, Texas, Georgia and Ohio. Michael Evanko, VP of Marketing for Fromm, Reading, PA, said, “Data centers are currently the largest opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania. Many are in the planning stages, working through zoning approvals, etc. The next two years will see massive data center opportunities for distributors in Pennsylvania.”
Getting a bite of the Big Apple's commercial construction market
The New York metropolitan area continues to be one of the most active commercial construction markets in the nation, and several distributors that service this region are enjoying big business from trophy jobs in the area. G&G Electric Supply, New York, is working on the billion-dollar Port Authority bus terminal project and the renovation of JFK Airport. Chelsea Lighting, New York, is supplying lighting solutions to 70 Hudson Yards; 740 8th Ave.; and 383 Madison Ave.
Leon Mowadia, COO, Distribution for Facility Solutions Group (FSG) , Austin, TX, said FSG has also worked on several large Manhattan office buildings, as well as Netflix’s studio being built in Fort Monmouth, NJ, and other large commercial projects in Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Government work
With its headquarters near one of the largest clusters of U.S. Naval operations in the world, Jo-Kell, Chesapeake, VA, has serviced U.S. government entities for decades. John Kelly, company president, says one of the largest projects shaping his company's market is the federal push to expand America’s naval fleet, including proposed next-generation battleships and major shipbuilding investments tied to the Navy’s “Golden Fleet” initiative. Kelly says it's expected to drive “billions in new construction and industrial infrastructure work across the region.”
Utility work
As a wire and cable specialist servicing the utility, data center, industrial and commercial markets, Nassau National Cable, Great Neck, NY, is enjoying a diverse array of big project work. Marketing Managers Shikha Gupta says, “The biggest projects on our radar include OpenAI's Stargate campus in Abilene, TX; Meta's Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, LA; and the ongoing hyperscale build-outs across Loudoun County, VA.
“Closer to our home state of New York, Micron broke ground in Jan. 2026 on its $100-billion megafab campus in Clay, NY, which will be the largest semiconductor facility in the United States.
“On the utility side, we’re tracking the Champlain Hudson Power Express bringing Canadian hydropower into New York City and Pattern Energy’s SunZia wind and transmission project connecting New Mexico to Arizona. Both are wrapping up in 2026 and driving substantial demand for power cable and related materials.”
Strategic geographic acquisitions
Although there weren’t as many distributor acquisitions over the past 18 months by Top 100 electrical distributors, several of the M&As were quite notable because the acquired companies were regional power players and filled some important gaps in market coverage for the acquirers. For instance, Rexel USA, Dallas, TX, acquired two solid regional distributors in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area; and a big automation distributor in the Chicago metropolitan market. It acquired Revere Electric Supply, Mokena, IL in Chicagoland and Warshauer Electric Supply, Tinton Falls, NJ, and Schwing Electrical Supply Corp., Farmingdale, NY, in the outer suburbs of the New York metropolitan area.
Graybar acquired one of the largest single-distributors in the United States with its purchase of American Electric Supply, Corona, CA, a big player in the Southern California market, and Borders States, Fargo, ND, acquired WEDCO, Reno, NV, perhaps the largest independent distributor in northern Nevada.
Branching out
While many industry observers are hyper-focused on the consolidation of the industry through acquisition, they often overlook how much the geographic footprint of the electrical wholesaling industry is quietly but steadily growing through branch startups. It seems like each year, top 100 distributor executives report on several dozen new branches now on the map. Some companies, like City Electric Supply, Dallas, TX, are famous for entering a market with a flurry of branch startups, while others, like Elliott Electric Supply, Nacogdoches, TX, have always used branch startups for their business.
City Electric announced in mid-2025 that during its 2024-2025 financial year it opened up 36 new locations. Elliott Electric Supply opened seven locations in 2025: Baytown, TX, Stockbridge, GA, Lawrence, KS, Tampa, FL (two locations), Wichita, KS, and Las Cruces, NM, and closed its location in Stuttgart, AR. Buddy McCulloch, CEO, Wholesale Electric Supply, Texarkana, TX, said one of the reasons his company grew a healthy +12% last year was that it opened up five new branches in Rayville, LA; Springdale, AR; New Braunfels, TX; Tulsa, OK; and Mayfield KY.
Inline Electric Supply, Huntsville, AL, entered new markets through acquisition and branch startups. It acquired Lee Electric Supply in Gallatin, TN; NEC Supply in Columbus, GA and G&N Electronics, Decatur, AL. and opened a location in Murfreesboro, TN.
Company news
A number of Top 100 electrical distributors are celebrating some big anniversaries this year, Kirby Risk, Lafayette, IN, and Electrical Equipment Co., Raleigh, NC are new members of the 100-year-club. Mars Electric Mayfield Village, OH, will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2027, and Benfield Electric Supply Co., White Plains, NY, hits that mark this year; and Crum Electric Supply, Casper, WY, and Metro Wire and Cable, Sterling Heights, MI, are all now 50 years old.
On the personnel side, at Gross Electric Co., Toledo, OH, Drew Gross’ appointment as president represents the fourth generation to lead the business, and John Hanna was appointed CEO of Fromm, Reading, PA, with Michael Fromm, transitioning to chairman. Facility Solutions Group, Austin, TX, has a new CEO for the first time in 43 years. Leon Mowadia, COO, said, “Bill Graham, who started FSG as an independent lighting distributor name American Light Bulb and Supply out of central Texas, has handed over the reins of FSG to Jason Zipprian (photo at right).
“FSG overall is a $1.1-billion-dollar solutions provider as a lighting distributor, electrical contractor, smart building technology business, as well as a sign manufacturer. Jason has been with FSG over 30 years ago as an apprentice electrician, and has handled a variety of leadership positions, including COO of Construction, prior to ascending to CEO of FSG. Jason now leads the company with his vision, supported by the COOs running the various business units, and other chief executives overseeing their verticals to support the FSG institution nationally.”
By the Numbers
The Top 10 distributors account for an estimated 56% of Electrical Wholesaling’s forecast for $150 million in sales through distributors of electrical supplies and the Top 20 distributors shown on this slide account for 64%. It’s pretty amazing to think that the five largest national chains – Wesco, Sonepar, Graybar, Rexel and Consolidated Electrical distributors probably account for no less than 46% of total industry sales. In total, the 2026 Top 100 distributors did a combined total of $114.3 billion in revenues – 76% of estimated 2025 industry sales of $150 billion, according to EW’s estimates.
Methodology
In putting together the 2026 Top 100, distributor company data was gathered during April 2025 -early June 2025 through a Credspark.com survey of electrical distributors, public documents and information on individual distributors' websites.
Many of these companies asked us to use their sales data confidentially and only for placement on the listing. We are glad to do that. Over the past four years, we have had more distributors ask us to use their sales data confidentially, so when you see a “NA” (Not Available) for 2025 revenues, that most often means we have the data but are not releasing it publicly.
Where Electrical Wholesaling editors had an employee count for a company but not a sales figure, we used the survey sales-per-employee average from 62 full-line distributor respondents of $1,082,314 per employee to estimates sales for placement on the listing. The sales-per-employee figure for all distributors (full-line and specialty) that provided sales data and an employee count was $1,534,713.
We were able to supplement this data with revenue and company information for publicly held companies including Fastenal and W.W. Grainger, and collected corporate data from some distributors’ websites, so we are able to present a robust ranking of the industry’s largest distributors.
We received survey data from more than 70 distributors in total, and were able to build the list from that base with sales estimates for companies that had provided data in the last year or two, and from public sources for publicly held companies.
Despite the smaller number of distributors that Electrical Wholesaling can rank compared to past years due to all the acquisitions of independently owned companies, our 2025 Top 100 ranking remains a valuable resource because it identifies the fastest-growing electrical distributors in the industry; current business conditions in the electrical market; the size of product specialists and distributors from outside the mainstream electrical market that sell millions of dollars of electrical supplies; and the key challenges and business opportunities for distributors of all sizes.
Electrical Wholesaling’s editors hope you enjoy this reading year’s ranking. It and our annual Market Planning Guide are our two favorite projects of the year. If your company was not ranked this year and would like to be considered for inclusion in 2027, contact Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling’s editor-in-chief at [email protected].