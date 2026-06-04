Electrical Wholesaling's 2026 Top 100 Ranking

In just 10 years since its launch, the 28-location Lonestar Electric Supply, Houston, TX, grew sales to roughly $1.7 billion dollars, quite possibly the fastest climb to over a billion dollars in sales for any distributor in the history of the electrical wholesaling industry. CEO Jeff Metzler said in his response that the biggest projects underway in his market area, which now includes all of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Tennessee, are “data centers, data centers and more data centers.”



Data centers were by far the most common large construction projects mentioned by Top 100 execs. But they appear to be spreading into new states like Pennsylvania that had previously not seen comparatively as much activity as states like Virginia, Texas, Georgia and Ohio. Michael Evanko, VP of Marketing for Fromm, Reading, PA, said, “Data centers are currently the largest opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania. Many are in the planning stages, working through zoning approvals, etc. The next two years will see massive data center opportunities for distributors in Pennsylvania.”



Getting a bite of the Big Apple's commercial construction market

The New York metropolitan area continues to be one of the most active commercial construction markets in the nation, and several distributors that service this region are enjoying big business from trophy jobs in the area. G&G Electric Supply, New York, is working on the billion-dollar Port Authority bus terminal project and the renovation of JFK Airport. Chelsea Lighting, New York, is supplying lighting solutions to 70 Hudson Yards; 740 8th Ave.; and 383 Madison Ave.

Leon Mowadia, COO, Distribution for Facility Solutions Group (FSG) , Austin, TX, said FSG has also worked on several large Manhattan office buildings, as well as Netflix’s studio being built in Fort Monmouth, NJ, and other large commercial projects in Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Government work

With its headquarters near one of the largest clusters of U.S. Naval operations in the world, Jo-Kell, Chesapeake, VA, has serviced U.S. government entities for decades. John Kelly, company president, says one of the largest projects shaping his company's market is the federal push to expand America’s naval fleet, including proposed next-generation battleships and major shipbuilding investments tied to the Navy’s “Golden Fleet” initiative. Kelly says it's expected to drive “billions in new construction and industrial infrastructure work across the region.”



Utility work

As a wire and cable specialist servicing the utility, data center, industrial and commercial markets, Nassau National Cable, Great Neck, NY, is enjoying a diverse array of big project work. Marketing Managers Shikha Gupta says, “The biggest projects on our radar include OpenAI's Stargate campus in Abilene, TX; Meta's Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, LA; and the ongoing hyperscale build-outs across Loudoun County, VA.

“Closer to our home state of New York, Micron broke ground in Jan. 2026 on its $100-billion megafab campus in Clay, NY, which will be the largest semiconductor facility in the United States.

“On the utility side, we’re tracking the Champlain Hudson Power Express bringing Canadian hydropower into New York City and Pattern Energy’s SunZia wind and transmission project connecting New Mexico to Arizona. Both are wrapping up in 2026 and driving substantial demand for power cable and related materials.”

Strategic geographic acquisitions

Although there weren’t as many distributor acquisitions over the past 18 months by Top 100 electrical distributors, several of the M&As were quite notable because the acquired companies were regional power players and filled some important gaps in market coverage for the acquirers. For instance, Rexel USA, Dallas, TX, acquired two solid regional distributors in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area; and a big automation distributor in the Chicago metropolitan market. It acquired Revere Electric Supply, Mokena, IL in Chicagoland and Warshauer Electric Supply, Tinton Falls, NJ, and Schwing Electrical Supply Corp., Farmingdale, NY, in the outer suburbs of the New York metropolitan area.

Graybar acquired one of the largest single-distributors in the United States with its purchase of American Electric Supply, Corona, CA, a big player in the Southern California market, and Borders States, Fargo, ND, acquired WEDCO, Reno, NV, perhaps the largest independent distributor in northern Nevada.