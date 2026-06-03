Big Projects 2026’s Top 100 Distributors are Working On

Data center projects once again topped the list of major construction projects for Top 100 distributors, but Top 100 electrical distributors are working on a bunch of interesting trophy jobs, as you will see below.

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply - Boeing expansion in Charleston, SC; International Truck EV plant in Chester, SC; Coast Guard pier in Charleston; and data centers in Charlotte, NC.

Chelsea Lighting – 70 Hudson Yards; 740 8th Ave; and 383 Madison in midtown Manhattan, NY

D&S Electrical Supply - Micron, Idaho National Lab & Terrapower

Facility Solutions Group – Netflix studios in Fort Monmouth, NJ

G&G Electric Supply – JFK Airport and Port Authority Bus Terminal

Inline Electric Supply - Space Command Headquarters in Huntsville, AL and U.S.-Japan partnership building a nuclear reactor in Scottsboro, AL.

Jackson Electric Supply – NFL Jacksonville Jaguar’s “Stadium of the Future” project and related construction

JoKell – Multiple shipbuilding, port and infrastructure projects that are part of the U.S. Navy’s “Golden Fleet” initiative.

Mars Electric – New Cleveland Browns Stadium and Cuyahoga County Jail

Nassau National Cable – Open AI’s Stargate campus in Abilene, TX’ Meta’s Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, LA; and Micron’s $100-billion semiconductor campus in upstate New York.

Scott Electric – Homer City Energy Campus, which will be the largest natural-gas fired power plant in the U.S.