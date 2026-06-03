Big Projects 2026’s Top 100 Distributors are Working On

Sure data centers are grabbing all the headlines in the construction market. But Top 100 electrical distributors are the supply link fro plenty of mega-projects. The 2026 Top 100 is sponsored by LEDVANCE.
June 3, 2026
2 min read
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Data center projects once again topped the list of major construction projects for Top 100 distributors, but Top 100 electrical distributors are working on a bunch of interesting trophy jobs, as you will see below.

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply - Boeing expansion in Charleston, SC; International Truck EV plant in Chester, SC; Coast Guard pier in Charleston; and data centers in Charlotte, NC.

Chelsea Lighting – 70 Hudson Yards; 740 8th Ave; and 383 Madison in midtown Manhattan, NY

D&S Electrical Supply - Micron, Idaho National Lab &  Terrapower

Facility Solutions Group – Netflix studios in Fort Monmouth, NJ

G&G Electric Supply – JFK Airport and Port Authority Bus Terminal

Inline Electric Supply -  Space Command Headquarters in Huntsville, AL and U.S.-Japan partnership building a nuclear reactor in Scottsboro, AL.

Jackson Electric Supply – NFL Jacksonville Jaguar’s “Stadium of the Future” project and related construction

JoKell – Multiple shipbuilding, port and infrastructure projects that are part of the U.S. Navy’s “Golden Fleet” initiative.

Mars Electric – New Cleveland Browns Stadium and Cuyahoga County Jail

Nassau National Cable – Open AI’s Stargate campus in Abilene, TX’ Meta’s Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, LA; and Micron’s $100-billion semiconductor campus in upstate New York.

Scott Electric – Homer City Energy Campus, which will be the largest natural-gas fired  power plant in the U.S.

About the Author

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing

Jim Lucy has been wandering through the electrical market for more than 40 years, most of the time as an editor for Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter, and as a contributing writer for EC&M magazine During that time he and the editorial team for the publications have won numerous national awards for their coverage of the electrical business. He showed an early interest in electricity, when as a youth he had an idea for a hot dog cooker. Unfortunately, the first crude prototype malfunctioned and the arc nearly blew him out of his parents' basement.

Before becoming an editor for Electrical Wholesaling  and Electrical Marketing, he earned a BA degree in journalism and a MA in communications from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ., which is formerly best known as the site of the 1967 summit meeting between President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Aleksei Nikolayevich Kosygin, and now best known as the New Jersey state college that changed its name in 1992 to Rowan University because of a generous $100 million donation by N.J. zillionaire industrialist Henry Rowan. Jim is a Brooklyn-born Jersey Guy happily transplanted with his wife and three sons in the fertile plains of Kansas for the past 30 years. 

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