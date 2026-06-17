Hitting the Highlights from CES Connect 2026 in Nashville

June 17, 2026
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More than two thousand company employees, electrical manufacturers and independent reps attended City Electric Supply’s Connect 2026 event in Nashville for networking; corporate announcements and awards; a look at the latest new products from manufacturers; an opportunity to support the company’s CES Cares program that manages its charitable and volunteer efforts; and plenty of laughs and good times. Here’s a quick look at some of the highlights of this year’s event.

About the Author

Jim Lucy
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Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of amazonsupply.com and other new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

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