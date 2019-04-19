Menu
Epicor 2019 Users Conference
Business Management>E-biz

Epicor Insights 2019 Users Conference Draws an Estimated 4,000 Attendees in Vegas

The nearly 4,000 attendees at Epicor’s Insights 2019 event in Las Vegas spent a good part of their time in the Mandalay Bay Conference Center discussing some of the biggest technological trends now reshaping the enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) market — artificial intelligence, the move of user data from on-premise computer systems to the cloud, and the increasing popularity of SaaS system offerings.

