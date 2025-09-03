The Electrical Attic - September 2025

Welcome to this month's quiz. All you need to do is click on the answers to each of the questions below. This quiz will delve deep into electriical industry fun facts and local market data.
We aren't offering any big prizes for the folks answering the most questions correctly, but you will have bragging rights at your company as a super-smart guy or gal if you do well.
Have fun!
Jim Lucy
Editor-in-Chief
Electrical Wholesaling & Electrical Marketing
Sign up for Electrical Wholesaling Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.