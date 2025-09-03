The Electrical Attic - September 2025

The new Electrical Wholesaling quiz on fun facts, electrical history, market data and other stuff that just might come in handy someday.
Sept. 3, 2025
346899961 / Penywise / Dreamstime.com
68af645ca085a2e65f8a26bd Electrical Attic Quiz Dreamstime M 346899961 34689

Welcome to this month's quiz.  All you need to do is click on the answers to each of the questions below. This quiz will delve deep into electriical industry fun facts and local market data.

We aren't offering any big prizes for the folks answering the most questions correctly, but you will have bragging rights at your company as a super-smart guy or gal if you do well.

Have fun! 

Jim Lucy

Editor-in-Chief

Electrical Wholesaling & Electrical Marketing

Sign up for Electrical Wholesaling Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

The Electrical Attic Quiz - May, 2025
The Electrical Attic Quiz - July 2025
Get Utility Project Solutions
Sponsored
Case Study: Major Auto EV Plant
Sponsored