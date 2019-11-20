Skip navigation
EW's LED Lighting Picks for November, 2019

Congratulations to the project managers and marketing teams of Beacon Products, EarthTronics, Engineered Products Company, Focal Point, LEDtronics, Lind Equipment, MaxLite, Nora Lighting, Sylvania and WAC Lighting for having their products selected for this month's LED Lighting Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and a high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

