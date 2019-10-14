EW's Top 10 New Product Picks for October, 2019

Congratulations to the project managers and marketing teams from BlockMaster, Brady, Carlo Gavazzi, Cerrowire, Greenlee, FLIR Systems, KNIPEX, Leviton, Orbit Industries, Inc., and Panduit for having their products selected in this month's Product Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].