    EW's Top 10 Product Picks for June 2024

    June 18, 2024
    Congratulations to the product development and marketing teams from ABB, Appleton/Emerson, Arlington Industries, Barron Lighting, DMF Lighting, Earthtronics, Eaton, Lynn/NSi Industries, MK Morse and Siemens for having their products selected this month.

    Interested in having one of your company's new products selected as an EW Top Product Pick? Send a brief description (100 words or less) and high-resolution photo at a width of 1,920 pixels to Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief, of Electrical Wholesaling magazine at [email protected].

    Please do not send low-resolution photos sized at under 1,000 pixels wide or product press releases without photos. We will no longer run them.

    Electrical Wholesaling runs product galleries at no cost as a service to the electrical market, and under-sized images do not reflect well on your company or on the content we publish on ewweb.com.

     