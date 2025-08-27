Schneider Electric to Acquire WattBuy to Bolster Residential Services Offering

Schneider Electric is acquiring WattBuy, a software company providing personalized energy insights and the ability for residential customers to develop personalized energy plans.

WattBuy uses proprietary data models to provide customized recommendations for electricity plans, rooftop solar, battery storage, and total energy costs based on a consumer's address and energy usage profile. Combined with EnergySage's marketplace and Qmerit's national service network, Schneider Electric now offers a digital and physical pathway for electrifying the home.

WattBuy will partner with Schneider Electric subsidiaries EnergySage, an online marketplace for solar and storage, and Qmerit, a provider of electrification services, to deliver an end-to-end experience for homeowners covering everything from personalized energy plans and solar installations to EV charger deployment and home electrification upgrades. WattBuy's API-first approach is being used by companies including Redfin, Veterans United Home Loans and Opendoor, collectively reaching over 100 million consumers.

Along with the current management team, CEO and Co-Founder Naman Trivedi will continue to lead WattBuy's operations. The press release said the acquisition will strengthen Schneider Electric's ability to simplify and accelerate the energy transition for U.S. homeowners.

"Electrification is the defining opportunity of the next decade — and it starts with empowering consumers," said Jaser Faruq, SVP, Prosumer at Schneider Electric, in the press release. "WattBuy's personalization capabilities and intelligence engine are the perfect complement to EnergySage's mission of transparency and choice. By integrating WattBuy into our growing prosumer energy portfolio, we're unlocking a future where every household can make smarter, cleaner energy choices, transforming both the purchasing and installation experience."